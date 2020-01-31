The Hummer is being revived as an electric 'supertruck' that can hit 60mph in 3 seconds

Remember the Hummer? That range of absurdly large trucks and SUVs that seemed to become the physical embodiment of America back in the noughties. Well, after being set to the scrapheap in 2010, the brand is making a comeback. This time, however, the once gas-guzzling monstrosity will take the form of an electric vehicle. Go figure. Teasing the brand's return on its website, General Motors explained the first-ever all-electric Hummer will earn back its "supertruck" status with up to 1000 horsepower and11,500 lb.-ft of torque. It also claims the Hummer EV will be capable of going from 0-60mph in just 3 seconds, which is pretty impressive. The truck is due to be fully unveiled later this year, and should become available in Fall 2021. For now though, feast your eyes on that grill.