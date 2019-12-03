Halford's new heated bike should help on those nippy winter commutes

There are plenty of things to love about winter, but the frosty morning commute definitely isn’t one of them. Now, if you drive to work that won’t be an issue once you’ve got the car heated up, but for anyone that cycles it’s an absolute 'mare. This year, though, Halfords have presented a rather ingenious solution by creating the world’s first heated bike. It’s called the Carrera Subway Winter Bike (£400), and it features heated handlebar grips that can be turned up to 40 degrees if necessary. To flick on the heating, users just need to press a button on the side of the handlebars and stick their paws on the grips. With around four hours of battery life on a single charge, the heater should get you to work and back again without much trouble - but it’ll obviously need charging a few times a week. Aside from a toasty, roasty heater, the bike also comes with all the bread-and-butter essentials. We’re talking two wheels, brakes, 18 speed Shimano gears, a reflective frame, automatic lights, and mudguards. Bet you didn’t see that coming.