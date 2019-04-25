Garmin launches new Edge 530 and Edge 830 GPS cycling computers

Garmin has unveiled its latest performance GPS cycling computers, the Edge 530 and Edge 830 (£259.99 - £429.99). The pair have been designed to combine dynamic performance insights, cycling safety features, and advanced mapping capabilities into a lightweight design for use on all terrains. That means in-ride notifications telling you when to refuel or rehydrate, a cycle map that includes turn-by-turn navigation alerts, monthly training breakdowns, group messaging that lets users stay in touch when separated, and in-built incident detection that will automatically send a cyclist's location to emergency contacts if they run into trouble. Honestly, there are too many features to reel off here, but one thing's for sure: whether you're an avid urban cyclist or off-road mountain biker, the new Edge range might just be the gadget of your dreams.