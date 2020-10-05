Ford takes on Tesla with its beastly electric Mustang SUV

If you’re thinking about dipping your toes in the electric car market, Ford’s new Mustang Mach-E GT might just convince you to take the plunge. Hitting 62 mph in a blistering 3.7 seconds, and with a top speed of 124 mph, it brings the fight straight to the similarly nippy Tesla Model Y. According to Ford, that makes it the fastest accelerating electric SUV in its class. A max range of 310 miles on a single charge aims to quell your range anxiety, and if you’re still not convinced, you get five years free access to the FordPass charging Network - that’s a grand total of more than 155,000 stations across Europe. Slip into the driver’s seat and you'll be greeted with a gargantuan 15.5in touchscreen, powered by Ford’s latest SYNC system, which is clever enough to learn your routine and make suggestions accordingly. If you fancy (responsibly) blazing across Europe in style then you can order one now when it’s introduced later in 2021.