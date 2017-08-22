BMW's new M5 feels the Need for Speed

There are some cars you’ll only ever get to drive in videogames. That’s just a fact. At first that’ll be the case for BMW’s new M5 as well, because it’ll make its debut in EA’s Need for Speed Payback in November, before being available to buy for real early next year. With a 4.4-litre V8 generating the power of 600 horses, all-wheel drive and an optional M Driver’s package that unlocks a 189-mph top speed, some of the M5’s capabilities are best left to the virtual world, but once you’ve taken one for an in-game test drive, it’ll be available to order from start month, with prices starting at €117,900. Maybe you’re best off sticking to the game after all.