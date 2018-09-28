Zeiss’ first digital camera packs a full-frame sensor and a glorious minimalist look

You’ll find Zeiss’ lenses attached to all sorts of other manufacturers’ cameras, but the German company has never released its own digital camera – until now. The beautifully minimalist Zeiss ZX1 (out early 2019, price TBC) looks mightily impressive on paper, pairing a Zeiss-developed 37.4MP full-frame sensor with a fixed focal length 35mm f/2 Distagon lens. It’ll come with 4K video recording at 30fps, OLED viewfinder, 4.3in 720p rear touchscreen and 512GB of internal storage – apparently space enough for almost 7,000 RAW photo files or 50,000 JPEGs. Perhaps most interesting is its in-camera Adobe Lightroom CC, giving perfectionist users the chance to adjust and tweak images straight after snapping them. Given its specs and Zeiss’ history and heritage, the ZX1 is a camera that’ll get photographers very excited indeed – but be warned that it’s likely to be priced accordingly.