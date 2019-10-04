The Sony Alpha 9 II is a professional-quality full-frame camera built for efficiency and comfort

Sony has expanded its Alpha range of full-frame, interchangeable lens cameras with the launch of the Alpha 9 II. A professional-quality camera designed for photographers and photojournalists, the Alpha 9 II features blackout-free continuous shooting at up to 20fps with Auto Focus and Auto Exposure tracking, alongside enhanced connectivity and file delivery for those deadline-heavy days. Although the Alpha 9 II shares the same 35mm full-frame stacked 24.2MP Exmor RS CMOS image sensor with integral memory as the original Alpha 9, it has been refined with an upgraded BIONZ X image processing engine, a more dust- and moisture-resistant design, and the latest image-processing algorithm to reduce noise in the medum-to-high sensitivity range. More ergonomic buttons and grips should also help make the Alpha 9 II kinder on the ol' hands, which will be particularly sweet when your working day begins to melt into a working evening.