The Sony a6400 is a compact mirrorless snapper with impressive full-frame features

If you love mirrorless cameras more than life itself, then you're going to absolutely adore the Sony a6400. The compact snapper is packed with a smorgasbord of impressive tech (a lot of which you'd only expect to see on a full-frame model), including the world's fastest autofocus, real-time tracking, high-speed continuous shooting, interval recording for time-lapse videos, a 24.2 APS-C CMOS image sensor, the latest-generation BIONZ X image processor, and a 180-degree fully tillable LCD touch screen for self-recording. There's a lot going on under the hood, and that's exactly why Sony is pitching the a6400 as the ultimate tool for all kinds of creatives - whether you're a professional photographer or self-taught vlogger. If that sounds like you, then you can grab the a6400 right now for £949.00.