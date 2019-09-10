Polaroid Lab turns your smartphone snaps into instant photos

As every kind of media makes a beeline for the virtual, there are still some things you want physical copies of: a favourite book; classic albums on vinyl; cherished photographic moments. Most famous for its instant cameras, Polaroid now wants to bring a similar level of immediacy to digital pics with Polaroid Lab (£119.99, available from 10 October 2019). To stop your photos ending up in a digital void, Polaroid Lab has you select an image on your phone, plonk it face-down on the device’s plate, and press an invitingly large red button. Through a combination of mirrors, light and science, you’ll seconds later have an instant snap you can stick in a pocket, hang on a wall, or – in a moment of irony – glue to your phone.