Panasonic Lumix BS1H squeezes the S1H’s cinematic video powers into a tiny box-style body

Few could deny that the Panasonic Lumix S1H is one of the best cameras for video around – heck, it’s even officially approved by Netflix for the production of its TV shows and movies – but it’s also fairly chunky by mirrorless standards. Not so its new cousin the Panasonic Lumix BS1H (£2,999, available from mid-November), which crams the same 24.2MP full-frame sensor, 14+ stops of dynamic range and 6K recording into a compact, lightweight and more versatile box-style body. Box bodies lack niceties like a viewfinder or built-in screen, but their smaller size and plethora of ports makes them a hit with professional filmmakers, who value their ability to be set up and deployed in a variety of ways that regular cameras can’t.