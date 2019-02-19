Panasonic FZ1000 II is a bridge camera with bite

A step above a pocket-sized point-and-shoot but cheaper than going for a full-on interchangeable lens setup, bridge cameras have long been the preserve of would-be photography enthusiasts looking to dip their toes in the refreshing waters of high-class snappery. And they don’t come much classier than the new Panasonic Lumix FZ1000 II (£769.99, on sale late March), which totes a 1in 20.1MP sensor promising excellent performance in all lighting conditions, plus a Leica-branded 16x zoom lens and 5-axis optical image stabilisation, all wrapped up in a classy-looking package. Features include 4K video recording, 4K photo modes, an OLED viewfinder and a 3in touchscreen that can flip and tilt to face almost any angle.