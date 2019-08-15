The Osmo Mobile 3 is a portable gimbal that'll help you shoot super-smooth footage

Whether you're looking to become the next Quentin Tarantino or just trying to spruce up your selfie game, the new DJI Osmo Mobile 3 (£99) is here to help. The 3-axis portable gimbal reduces shaky footage by accounting for and cancelling out your movements in real time to deliver a super-smooth, stabilised image. The foldable, handheld design makes it the ideal filming companion for when you're on the move, while an ergonomic grip should reduce hand strain when you're shooting for long periods. Oh, and did we mention it also comes with a variety of built-in shooting modes like panorama, timelapse, slow motion, and sport to help bring your wildest ideas to life.