This Olympus tough cam has a pro-level processor

Pop the kayak on the roof and whip out the wetsuits: Olympus’ Tough TG-5 needs more than a paddling pool to reach its limit. Like its rugged forefathers, this snapper revels in harsh treatment (think shockproof, crushproof and freezeproof, and waterproof to 15m with a housing) - and, unlike that ailing action cam, it’ll take stellar wild shots, too. Equipped with a 12MP CMOS sensor and an image processor identical to that of the pro-level OM-D E-M1 Mark II, the £400 TG-5 can snap 4K videos and 120fps slow-mo. Stick a converter on the front and you’ll get that familiar fish-eye effect, too.