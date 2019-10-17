The Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III is a light-weight travel camera that sings in the rain

We’ve done the maths and it’s as light as 7 chocolatey Twixs, and with full weather-sealing we suggest you take both on your hiking holiday. The 20MP OM-D E-M5 is the first in the series to have a phase detect autofocus system which includes 121 phase-detect AF points and the TruePic VIII image processor means it’s capable of face and eye detection. The 1.04 million dot touch display is fully articulating, so that’ll please vloggers and anyone who’s shooting difficult angles and wants to see the screen. Shoot 4K at 30 fps, 1080p at 120fp and there’s a microphone port too. Pick one up mid-November, £1100 body only.