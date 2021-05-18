The Logitech Scribe is an AI-powered whiteboard camera that zaps presenters from view

Logitech has launched a dedicated whiteboard camera called Scribe ($1199) that aims to make video conferencing feel like an in-person event. The high-definition camera is compatible with services like Microsoft Teams and Zoom, and broadcasts real-life whiteboard content into meetings while also removing the presenter from view using AI-enhanced software. The clever camera will even automatically enhance the colour of markers to make your scrawls easier to read, and has the ability to detect and spotlight other non-digital content like sticky notes to ensure remote viewers don't miss key details. At this point, you're probably wondering if Scribe is essentially a very expensive wall-mountable camera that your corporate overlords will use to make ad-hoc brainstorming sessions a reality again, and yeah, that's pretty much it. But as we gaze wistfully at our post-pandemic future, which will undoubtedly see many employees combine home working with in-person office hours, Logitech has done well to create a ready-made solution to a rather finicky hybrid-working conundrum by deftly bringing those two worlds together.