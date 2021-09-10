James Bond’s Leica Q2 has a licence to shoot stills

A lens might not be Bond’s weapon of choice, but every agent worth his tux knows espionage requires a stylish snapper. Enter the Leica Q2: already redesigned by Daniel Craig, the classy cam has been back to the outfitters ahead of the 25th (official) outing for Her Majesty’s finest (due 30 September). The design cues are suitably subtle: a 007 logo adorns the top plate, while the lens cap gets a textured gun barrel graphic. The Leica’s leather finish is its biggest tell, with an Ocean Green hue – clearly a codename for the British racing shade – that’s sure to leave rival spies green with envy. So too will the matching attaché case, hand-crafted by Globe-Trotter. Though the Q in its name has nothing to do with MI6’s resident gadget guru, the 007 Edition ships with all the killer kit found on the ‘standard’ Lecia Q2: a 47.3MP full-frame sensor, fast fixed-focal length 28mm lens and image stabilisation to leave your snaps neither shaken nor stirred. Just 250 of the special-edition shooter are set to be made, each individually numbered below the 3in display. Want to add one to your arsenal? At £6750, you’ll need a fair few casino chips.