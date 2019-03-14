Insta360’s Evo is the VR action cam that folds

You can’t move for stuff that folds at the moment. Whether it’s Nintendo’s DIY Labo VR kit or one of the new flagship phones with a crease down the middle, hinges are big business right now. Latest to get in on the act is Insta360’s new Evo action cam. With both lenses facing the same way it can capture 180-degree 3D footage, but fold it in half and things switch to full 360, although you will lose the extra dimension. The fun really starts when you have a VR headset such as the Oculus Go or Samsung Gear VR. Connect it to the Insta360 app over Wi-Fi and you can stream your 5.7K footage straight to it. The Evo will set you back £420 and you can pick one up right now. Still need convincing? Read our full Evo review right here.