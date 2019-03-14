With its blocky, rubberised shape, the Evo has a much more prosaic approach to styling than the more elegant Vuze XR – but its design has more than its fair share of advantages.

For one thing, it’s small (only around 50 x 49 x 53mm when folded, and 98 x 49 x 26mm unfolded) and lightweight (113g), which makes it a little more pocket-friendly than its rival.

That being said, you’ll likely want to attach some kind of handle to the Evo when filming, which will mean packing accessories. We mostly used Insta360’s own extending selfie stick or a tiny folding tripod, both of which weigh next to nothing, and we happy to lug them around for the day (a tabletop tripod is supplied in the basic box, alongside phone-holding 3D glasses and a soft carry case).

The Evo opens out from its 360º-shooting cube shape to a VR-shooting side-by-side arrangement when a lock is disengaged. Again, it’s not quite as “cool” a feeling as pushing a button to have the camera pop open, which happens on the Vuze XR, but it works, it’s quick and, if we’re being honest, it probably means there’s less chance of the mechanism breaking in the future.

With controls being handled mostly by the companion app, there are just two buttons on the camera itself: a combined power/shutter button and a mode button. We really only used the former, and only to turn the camera on and off, during our review – there wasn’t any real need to stray away from the app – but they worked just fine, and might come in useful if you’re using the camera solo.

A micro USB port handles charging and data transfer duties, while footage and photos are stored on a micro SD card. These ports are fully open to the elements – so sorry, extreme sportspersons, but you definitely shouldn’t use this underwater or in adverse weather conditions.