Fujifilm's Instax Mini LiPlay uses QR codes to imbue your instant snaps with personalised audio

Instax has launched the smallest and most lightweight hybrid instant camera in its history, and it's packed with a buffet of new features that might finally convince you to enter the world of instant photography. The Instax Mini LiPlay (£149.99) includes a new 'sound' function that can be used to play a voice message or personal audio through a unique QR code embedded in the instax mini print, letting photographers make each snap uniquely personal. It also has a 'direct print' function that allows images stored in a smartphone to be transferred to the camera and printed via Bluetooth. Meanwhile, a brand new 'remote shooting' function can also be used to take photos when you aren't near the camera, making capturing the perfect group picture an absolute doddle. What do you reckon Instax fans, is it time to upgrade?