Canon’s PowerShot G7 X Mark III is a vloggers best friend with microphone support and live streaming
Shoot the breeze
Every hallowed vlogger knows content isn’t going to produce itself. That’s why you need the very best gadgets to pull their weight when you can’t afford a director, producer, stylist, make-up artist and the rest. Luckily, the G7 X Mark III fits in your pocket and understands your needs. With the ability for both 4K (no crop) and vertical shooting, as well as a 3.5mm microphone input, it’s also the first in the series to offer live streaming. Video credentials aside, it’s got a new 4.2x f/1.8-2.8 zoom lens with Canon’s DIGIC 8 image processor and 1in sensor for pro-level bokeh and serious image quality. The touch panel LCD and touch and drag AF make it simple to get the desired effect. Yours for £699.99 and available early August.
