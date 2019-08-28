Canon’s EOS 90D and M6 Mark II burst into the line-up with a focus on speed

Both cameras sport a 35.5MP APS-C CMOS crop sensor powered by DIGIC 8 image processor and there’s two-pronged approach here: speed and resolution. The 90D, a mid-range DSLR with a fully articulating touchscreen offers great battery life (1,300 shots) and will be a solid grip in the hand capable of 10fps. 4K video is on board at 30fps using the full width sensor. The M6 Mark II, Canon’s latest mirrorless sees huge improvements from its predecessor, particularly in the speed department offering 14 fps and can rattle off 30fps in RAW burst mode with autofocus tracking. Both models see a hike in price; the M6 Mark II, body only costing £870 and the Canon 90D coming in at £1,209. Both on sale from 12 September.