The Canon EOS Ra is an astro-cam built for stargazers and interstellar trailblazers

Canon has expanded its full-frame camera range with a new snapper built specifically for stargazers and astrological trailblazers. According to Canon, the EOS Ra (£2600) stands unique in the astro-cam market thanks to its focus on portability, bolstered by the fact it doesn't rely on an external power source or PC connection, which means it can be connected to telescopes with ease. Although it shares the same fast autofocus, low-light capabilities (in conditions as low as -6EV), and 5mm full-frame CMOS sensor, featuring 30.3 million effective pixels and a DIGIC 8 image processor, as the original EOS R, it adds a new infrared blocking filter that allows four times as much hydrogen alpha light to reach the image sensor. That combination should help interstellar photographers better capture the distinct colours of deep space, constellations, and nebulas - getting them that little bit closer to the final frontier.