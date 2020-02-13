The Canon EOS R5 will shoot 8K video and support in body image stabilisation

Canon is looking to right a few wrongs with the Canon EOS R5, a brand new full-frame mirrorless camera that can shoot delectable 8K footage. It's a feature that addresses one of the biggest complaints levelled at its predecessor the EOS R, which only offered 4K video despite costing a bomb. There's more to the flagship R5 than 8K video, though, and the camera also packs a 20fps electronic shutter, a 12fps mechanical shutter, and In Body Image Stabilisation (IBIS) that combines with Canon RF lenses with IS to provide shake-free, super-sharp images and movies. This is the first time any Canon has featured an IBIS system, so you know the company is serious about shaking things up. There's currently no word on how much R5 will cost or when it'll land, but you'll be the first to know when we find out. Promise.