Canon 6D Mark II flips out with new screen and sensor

Nearly four years after its initial release, Canon’s beloved EOS 6D full-frame DSLR has received a refresh. The brand new 6D Mark II (£1,999, out July) comes with a raft of tweaks and refinements overs its first generation brother – a higher resolution 26.2MP sensor, a processor that lets it shoot at a brisk 6.5fps for up to 150 JPEGs, and a far faster dual-pixel autofocus system – while retaining that much-prized full-frame sensor size. If you’re expecting 4K video capture you’re going to be disappointed (1080p at 60fps is the best movie mode), but the sensor should produce the sort of detailed, tight depth-of-field shots that prosumer shutterbugs love, even in low light. Oh, and the rear LCD flips out now – just the ticket for those full-frame selfies…