BMW's M5 CS is the fastest most powerful production car it’s ever built

The BMW M5 CS is the epitome of ‘The Fast and the Furious'. Fast because it’s the quickest most powerful production car BMW has ever produced, furious because it’s also the most expensive. Yes, the BMW M5 CS will propel you from 0-62mph in just three seconds and onto a top speed of 189mph electronically limited for your own good, but to buy into this exclusive club it’ll set you back £140,780 when it arrives in the Spring – better hope hedge fund managers buy back those Gamestop shares, hey. The BMW M5 CS gets a 4.4-litre V8 twin turbo engine with a monstrous 635hp, an exhaust system with an M-specific soundtrack and an M Sound Control button for accentuating those sweet engine notes even further. Carbon brakes come as standard, as does a raft of carbon fibre parts to cut weight, a fancy grille finished in gold and bronze, laser lights with an exclusive yellow tone, and a choice of paint shades and matte finishes including Frozen Deep Green and Brands Hatch Grey. Inside you’ll discover M Carbon seats with lashings of Merino leather and decorative stitching plus the outline of the legendary Nürburgring circuit imprinted on the head restraints. A 12.3in central display deals with all your infotainment dreams and there’s a head-up display so you’ll know just how close you are to risking those penalty points. Everything is also compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. BMW has some super exciting electric vehicles arriving in 2021 that are far, far kinder to squirrels than the M5 CS, but as a feat of combustion engine engineering it’s still something to marvel at, even if it means filling up at the petrol pump rather than plugging in.