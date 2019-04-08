Bang & Olufsen’s new TV opens its wings like a butterfly

Forget 4K, 8K or even 11K (it’s a thing, look it up) because Bang & Olufsen’s unbelievably flash new TV is 16K... in British Pounds Sterling that is. But who cares about the eye-watering price tag when the Beovision Harmony does something so beautiful that weeping soon turns to tears of joy. You see, those two meticulously crafted oak and aluminium fronts fan out like a butterfly opening its wings to form a kind of consumer electronics Wu-Tang symbol when you switch it on to watch the gogglebox. When you’ve finished your Game of Thrones binge they retract in a choreographed sequence to hide the lowering display. Trust us, it’s poetry in motion. The Harmony uses LG’s razor-thin C9 77in OLED in all its self-illuminating pixel glory. Hidden inside the front fans is a three-channel, fully active DSP-based speaker system that’s Apple AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast and Bluetooth connected for all your multiroom streaming dreams. There’s also a built-in 7.1 surround sound decoder, making it possible to connect up to 16 Beolab speakers such as the Beolab 18, Beolab 50 and Beolab 90. The Beovision Harmony goes on sale in October for £16,100.