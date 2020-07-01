News
Waterproof Emberton is Marshall’s smallest Bluetooth speaker yet
When Spinal Tap accidentally had a mini Stonehenge built for their stage show, it only looked ridiculous because everything around it was normal size. If only Marshall’s Emberton (£130) had existed back then, things would’ve looked much more in proportion. While the Emberton might be the smallest amp-inspired portable speaker Marshall has ever made, its 20 watts of power and multi-directional True Stereophonic audio should make it sound much bigger than it looks, plus its IPX7 water resistance, tough silicone shell and 20-hour battery life should prepare it for life on the road with all but the most careless bands. Yes, even those that go through drummers like they’re cans of hairspray...
