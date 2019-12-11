These Star Wars-themed Bose QuietComfort 35's will help you find your inner Sith Lord

There’s a new Star Wars movie coming out, and that means two things: the internet is about to become an opinion-scorched battleground, and more 'limited edition' gadgets than you can shake a lightsaber at. Focusing firmly on the latter, Bose has just unveiled a new pair of Star Wars-themed QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones inspired by the dark side. The special edition over-ears have been drenched in black and red, and come stamped with the new Sith insignia to make sure nobody doubts your Machiavellian credentials. When you’re not trying to blow up planets or lob unsuspecting Skywalkers into bottomless pits (never to be seen again), the striking headphones will help you kick back and relax by using acoustic noise cancelling tech to block out any unwelcome distractions - because even Sith Lords deserve some TLC from time to time.