Backbone just brought this key new feature to my favourite mobile controller

Scratching that gamer itch has never been easier now that best phones can run console-quality releases. Cloud streaming also means pretty much anything with an internet connection can do a convincing impression of your Xbox or PlayStation. So why not get a gamepad that can do both?

The new Backbone Pro brings quick-pairing wireless tech and a long battery, so you can get your game on even when it’s not cradling your smartphone.

Bluetooth LE support means this mobile controller is more like a ‘mobile-first’ one that’ll also play nicely with PCs and laptops, tablets, virtual reality headsets, and TVs with cloud streaming support. A 40-hour battery life lets it last through marathon play sessions, and Backbone’s FlowState tech promises instant device switching.

The Backbone Pro doesn’t appear all that different from a regular Backbone controller from the front, apart from the new textured finish on extendable centre piece. Look closer, though, and you’ll spot that it’s rocking console-grade, full-size thumbsticks for the first time. The triggers and bumpers have also been made larger for extra comfort, while the triggers now use hall-effect tech for extra precision.

Re-mappable action buttons built into the grips give the sort of extra control you’d expect from any gamepad carrying the Pro moniker these days, and the D-pad and face buttons are quieter to click, so late-night play sessions in bed shouldn’t disturb your partner. The rear has been given a new textured material for added grip, and the whole thing has a custom coating to resist sweat. No word on how well it copes against Cheeto dust, though.

The 199g Backbone Pro has an even weight distribution, so should feel very close to a console control pad when you don’t have your phone plugged in. When you do, a passthrough USB-C port provides parallel charging for keeping your handset topped up while you game. For playing on another screen, there’s a dedicated Bluetooth pairing button next to the 3.5mm headset port.

Backbone’s dedicated companion app is also getting an overhaul. It was already a one-stop shop for all your App Store games, Remote Play apps and cloud streaming services, but now it’ll handle retro classics through a built-in emulator. It also takes care of button customisation, with different profiles you can apply to each platform you play on using the Pro.

The Backbone Pro is launching in black, without any Xbox or PlayStation allegiances like the firm’s regular controllers. It’s hitting US stores first for $170, with UK to follow at £170. The regular Backbone costs $99 but with tariffs throwing the electronics world through the wringer right now, the much higher Pro pricing isn’t necessarily unexpected.