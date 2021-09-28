Technics’ latest true wireless earbuds are designed to improve call quality

If you’re buying a pair of Technics headphones you’re expecting them to sound good, but the new EAH-AZ60 (£199) and EAH-AZ40 (£129) were designed with a focus on call quality, too. Both use Technics’ JustMyVoice tech that amplifies your voice above background noise, and the more premium EAH-AZ60 (pictured) employ a total of eight mics across both earbuds that support more natural-sounding phone conversations. You also get Hi-Res audio and noise-cancelling with the EAH-AZ60, but both models have ambient and attention modes that make the world around you more audible when needed, plus IPX4 waterproofing. As for audio quality, the EAH-AZ60 buds are equipped with 8mm drivers, while the EAH-AZ40’s smaller 6mm dynamic driver still features an acoustic control chamber for powerful bass and a harmonizer for what Technics calls “smooth treble”. They’re available to buy from early October.