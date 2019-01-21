The Soul Blade wireless buds will coach you into being a better runner

Running with totally wireless, sweat-proof in-ears that don’t sound completely naff still feels like a minor miracle to us, but these next-gen buds from Soul Electronics are bringing a whole lot more to the fitness party. Due to launch on Indiegogo in the coming months, the Soul Blade is the first true wireless bud to offer AI voice coaching. Powered by the same Biomech engine found in the company’s Run Free Pro Bio headphones, the Blade monitors head angle, symmetry, vertical oscillation, step length and width in real-time, and offers you feedback on how to correct your technique. Presumably they tell you off when you stop after half a mile to eat a Twix, too. Also crammed into the teeny earbud is a heart rate monitor, and with the USB-C charging case you get 96 hours of battery life.