The Sky Soundbox is a super-smart soundbar at a bargain price

Soundbars are great, but sometimes you can have too much of a good thing - such as when a massive onscreen explosion shakes the room so much that your bowl of nachos falls on the floor. Thankfully, Sky’s new Soundbox (from £249) is clever enough to solve that problem. When paired with Sky Q it’ll automatically tweak the volume so the loud bits aren’t too loud and the quiet bits aren’t too quiet. You can also set it into one of three custom modes for dialogue, kids or late-night viewing. Plus, given that’s been made for Sky by high-end audio experts Devialet, its six subwoofers and three speakers should serve up proper good 360-degree audio. Sky customer? It’ll set you back from £249. Everyone else? That’ll be, um, £799 when it goes onsale this autumn...