Skullcandy's first pair of noise cancelling buds offer 19 hours of battery and built-in Tile tracking

Skullcandy has debuted its first ever pair of noise-cancelling earbuds, and they don't look half bad. The Indy ANC (£99) are the company's first true wireless in-ears to feature Active Noise Cancelling technology, allowing them to quash ambient noise and place your audio front and centre. The buds offer three unique listening modes tailored for music, movies, and podcasts, and can be further customised with a Personal Sound profile that can be tweaked via the Skullcandy App. Elsewhere, built-in Tile tracking and IPX4 sweat and water resistance add a bit of premium sheen, while 19 hours of battery life (with ANC enabled) should see you through the 9-to-5 grind with ease.