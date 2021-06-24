Ruark Audio's Beach Hut Blue R1 Mk4 rules the airwaves this summer

Considering we're not really allowed to leave our own country right now, a British beach holiday might be the best most of us are going to get, so Ruark Audio's special edition R1 Mk4 DAB radio (£229) is designed to match your hut. So if you're fond of sand dunes and salty air, quaint little villages here and there, then the R1 in Beach Hut Blue could be the perfect travel companion, especially given there's the option of an additional BackPack III rechargeable battery pack so you can take this wireless with you anywhere. Aside from the DAB radio, the Ruark Audio R1 Mk4 can be used as a Bluetooth speaker, there's playback via USB-C, and FM radio too. You'll also get a lovely OLED display and a natty hand-crafted wood grille on its cheeky face. And if people don't like what you're listening to there's a headphone port for turning it into a massive Walkman. It's limited to just 1000 units this one, so get in quick.