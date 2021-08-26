The Rock designed Under Armour’s latest headphones to lay the Smackdown on sound

Finally, the Rock has come back to Under Armour. More specifically, the People’s Champ took UA’s latest JBL-engineered training headphones and shone them up real nice. Built as tough as the Brahma Bull himself, the Project Rock over-ears know their role and shut out sound with the help of adaptive noise-cancelling. Or thanks to Ambient Aware smarts, you can choose to let in millions – and millions! – of outside sounds. A beefy 45-hour battery life is enough to see the wireless 'phones through a proper slobberknocker, while amplified bass should deliver the most electrifying audio in sports entertainment. A year’s subscription to MapMyFitness Premium is bundled with every pair purchased, so you can make like the Great One and just bring it in the gym. Want to hear what the Rock is cooking? Here’s the Jabroni-beating finisher for your wallet: £280.