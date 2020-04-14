Razer's new Pikachu-themed true wireless buds can be charged inside a Poke Ball

Do you want to be the very best? Like no one ever was? If you answered both of those questions with a resounding 'yes,' then you'll want to check out the new Pikachu-themed wireless earbuds from Razer. Announced by the company on Chinese messaging app Weibo, the striking yellow in-ears have been styled after everybody's favourite thunder-flinging pocket monster, and come packed in a replica Poke Ball that doubles as a charging case. Although its unlikely the Pikachu buds will K.O. high-end rivals on tech specs alone, they also win points for being the only in-ears on the market that can be stored in a real-life Poke Ball. As it stands, the buds are due to launch in China for around £100 on April 16, but fingers crossed they'll teleport over to the West in the near future.