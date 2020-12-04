Razer launches Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation and THX Certified audio

Razer has launched a new pair of Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds that it claims are its most advanced to date. The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro ($199) in-ears improve on the original Hammerheads by bringing Active Noise Cancellation and THX Certified sound into the fold. The premium buds also support a 60ms low latency connection that boosts performance during gaming sessions, and come packed with six additional sets of silicone tips to ensure wearers get the perfect fit. A 'quick attention' mode can also be use to let in ambient noise in a snap, which is useful when you're out and about or conversing with your pals from a socially acceptable distance. An IPX4 rating means you'll also get a decent amount of sweat and splash protection, while touch controls should make accessing all of those nifty features a doddle.