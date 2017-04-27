Pocketable P2 speaker takes a shake to rock ‘n’ roll

Were you to try and take a rolling pin to B&O’s BeoPlay A1 speaker, you’d learn an important lesson about just how stubborn aluminium molecules can be. No need to go all nanobot on them electrons; just get this new P2 speaker, that looks like a rolled out A1. It has similar drivers, in order to create a cavernous sound from its pocketable size, and it still has a microphone so you can use it as a handsfree or a mini-Siri dispenser. No buttons on the £149 P2, but app-configurable shake and tap gestures do your skipping and whatnotting.