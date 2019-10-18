Pharrell-approved Beats Solo Pro headphones will make your ears happy

It must be really tough being Pharrell Williams. Take his latest work on Beats By Dre’s new Solo Pro on-ear headphones (£270). While Apple’s audio engineers might’ve put in a lot of effort to give them active noise-cancelling with a new Transparency mode, improved frequency response with lower harmonic distortion, and a nifty folding design that also turns them on and off, the real hard work started when it came to creating the ‘More Matte’ collection – and that was poor Pharrell’s job. Sure, they also include Apple’s neat Audio Sharing tech, but Pharrell had to go out and pick some new colours for the factory to make the cans in. After what can only have been significant deliberation, particularly when you consider the spectrum offers almost infinite different hues, the former NERD frontman went for dark blue, light blue and red. And some people say it’s nurses that should get footballers' wages.