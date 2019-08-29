Optoma's latest true wireless buds boast Bluetooth 5.0. and 6 hours of battery life

When true wireless earphones first strolled into the world, Apple ruled the roost with its silky smooth AirPods. Now though, there's more choice than you can shake a stick at, and Optoma has just thrown another option into the mix with the unveiling of its NuForce BE Free6 ($99) true wireless in-ear buds. The classy looking earphones use Bluetooth 5.0. to offer expansive connectivity (which lets each bud be connected to a different device), and pack dynamic drivers with NuForce proprietary sonic coating to help crank out high-quality audio. A fast-charging battery offers 6 hours of power on a single charge, and if you need a quick refuel can deliver 2 hours of listening time after just 15 minutes in the charging case. Toss in a swish ergonomic design, a built-in microphone, and water resistance for those heady gym sessions, and you've got a pair of buds that should go the distance no matter what you throw at 'em.