The new Sony Glass Sound Speaker will help you set the mood

Sony's latest wireless speaker is a minimalist wonder that's moody to boot. The LSPX-S2 Glass Sound Speaker ($550.00) might pump out crystal clear, high-resolution audio, but this discreet doodah is all about ambience and atmosphere. With a satin finish and clear organic glass tube, the Glass Sound Speaker has been designed to bring joy to your home, and even features a built-in light that can flicker like a candle. There are 32 brightness levels to choose from, so you'll be able to use the portable speaker to set the mood whether you're having an intimate dinner or rambunctious shindig.