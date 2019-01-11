News
The new Sony Glass Sound Speaker will help you set the mood
Candlelit carol
Sony's latest wireless speaker is a minimalist wonder that's moody to boot. The LSPX-S2 Glass Sound Speaker ($550.00) might pump out crystal clear, high-resolution audio, but this discreet doodah is all about ambience and atmosphere. With a satin finish and clear organic glass tube, the Glass Sound Speaker has been designed to bring joy to your home, and even features a built-in light that can flicker like a candle. There are 32 brightness levels to choose from, so you'll be able to use the portable speaker to set the mood whether you're having an intimate dinner or rambunctious shindig.
Audio