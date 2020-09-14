Naim Mu-so for Bentley offers sports car luxury with a thrilling soundtrack

Naim's Mu-so for Bentley Special Edition sound system (£1799) offers the kind of luxury you can only get from a car brand that lets you upgrade to a fancier fuel filler cap. Both this and the Focal for Bentley Radiance headphones (£1199) are a nod to the options offered when you buy one of Bentley’s £1.5m Mulliner Bacalar convertibles, with matching copper accents and lattice patterns. Naim’s Mu-so was already one of the finest all-in-one music systems in the world – and this special edition is the first ever to feature a sustainable African hardwood called Ayous, which has been repeatedly stained and lacquered for an impeccable Bentley-standard finish. It also has a copper-threaded speaker grille, while under the bonnet you'll find find 450W of stereo power pushing through its three drivers, plus a multi-core digital signal processor, Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Bluetooth, USB and HDMI ARC for plugging in your TV. It’ll also work as part of a multiroom setup, leaving you to switch to your Radiance headphones for the arduous journey between front door and car door... well Bentley owners do tend to have long driveways.