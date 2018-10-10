Moog One is a flagship synth so powerful it might even make Kraftwerk crack a smile

It’s been over 30 years since Moog unleashed a polyphonic analogue synth. New flagship Moog One (from $5999) makes a noise in the best way possible. The sound engine is built on the most powerful architecture of any Moog product. Each voice circuit (Moog One comes in eight- and 16-voice configs) has an analogue signal path more powerful than a Minimoog Voyager, harnessing the clout of three VCOs, two analogue filters, four LFOs, and a barrage of other specs that’ll make synth fans warm in a happy place. It looks the part, too, with an ash cabinet and aluminium enclosure, and a front panel with a gargantuan 73 knobs and 144 buttons. All this gives you a fighting chance of becoming the next Jean Michel Jarre or Chemical Brothers – and at that price, you’ll need to be.