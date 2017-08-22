Meters Cubed go under the needle

Unless you secretly fill a brass band’s instruments with flour before they start playing, you can’t usually see music. The only way to really get a glimpse of what your tunes are doing is with a VU meter, the little dancing needle you sometimes find on pricey hi-fi gear, but now you can get one on this wallet-friendly desktop system too. Designed to stream from your phone or laptop, Meters Music’s Cubed setup combines an amp capable of 2x10W, a dinky pair of 90mm speakers and that all-important VU meter, all for just £200.