McIntosh MTI100 all-in-one turntable shows the rest how it’s done

It’s a fact of audiophile life that listening to vinyl takes up a lot of space. If it’s not the records themselves there’s all the kit you need to play the damn things. McIntosh’s latest turntable, however, cuts things down to the bare minimum without sacrificing on the sonics. Built into the MTI100 is a valve preamp section, a shielded phono preamp, and a Class D power amp that’s rated at 80 watts per channel, so all you need to do is plug in a pair of speakers. If you really miss the old days and want to take up a bit more room there’s also a subwoofer output, and analogue and digital inputs mean you can even use it as a sound system for your TV if you want. Throw in a Bluetooth receiver and it pretty much does everything you could possibly need, which is just as well considering it’ll set you back £7945. Pick one up from March.