Master & Dynamic MW60 headphones get a timely makeover

Watches and headphones aren’t the most obvious of bedfellows, but these limited-edition over-ears prove that such a rendezvous can turn out pretty lovely indeed. They are the lovechild of New York-based headphone manufacturer Master & Dynamic and leading custom watch designer, Bamford Watch Department. Together, they have re-imagined Master & Dynamic’s flagship MW60 wireless headphones, coating them in black Saffiano leather, with Bamford's signature aqua blue finish gracing the inner headband, earcup lining, stitching and audio cable. They’ll be available in a select number of luxury retailers around the world for £500 ($549), and also online from both brands.