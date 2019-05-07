Marshall expands its Bluetooth speaker line-up with new portable pair

Marshall’s guitar amps aren’t exactly known for being ultra portable but when it comes to Bluetooth speakers there’s something for everyone. It might sound like the setting for a kids’ TV show but the hard-wearing Tufton (£350) offers a combination of power and portability thanks to its guitar-style strap and quartet of Class D amplifiers: a 40W woofer, two 15W full-range drivers and a single 10W tweeter. Like the look of that but fancy something even more luggable? The Stockwell II (£220) is less than a quarter of the size of Tufton but has the same 20-hour battery life and three amps (one 10W and two 5W), with an IPX4 cabinet that’s designed to improve bass efficiency and extend the frequency response while cutting down on distortion. Both come with analogue control knobs for bass, treble and volume, plus a fair dollop of rock ‘n’ roll kudos.