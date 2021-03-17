Logitech's affordable G333 Gaming Earphones favour dual dynamic drivers in pursuit of immersion

If your bombastic gaming habits have been causing tension during lockdown - there's nothing more distracting than trying to take a work call while gunfire and explosions bleed through the walls - Logitech's new G333 Gaming Earphones ($49) might be able to broker peace. The G333 differs from your bread-and-butter in-ears thanks to the separate bass and mid/high drivers housed in each bud. It's a unique setup designed to create a rich soundscape, while also clearly separating voice chat from in-game audio. In terms of compatibility, the G333 offers wired support for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch consoles, but will also work with mobiles and tablets thanks to the 3.5mm connector and USB-C adapter. Three interchangeable pairs of silicone ear tips and a tangle-free flat cable have also been included with an eye on accessibility, while an in-line mic and integrated audio controls will help you dish out commands to your teammates on the fly.