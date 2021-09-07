LG’s XBoom 360 is a sonic lantern with flow and glow to go

DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince didn’t need a wireless speaker to shake the room. But for those not blessed with smooth, individual, always original rhymes, LG’s XBoom 360 is a solid alternative. Styled like a sci-fi traffic cone, the XBoom’s conical form harbours a 5.25in bass woofer and a 1in titanium horn tweeter. Backed up by a 120W power output, the result is 360-degree sound to get the portable party started. And with a 10-hour battery life, it’ll be quite the shindig. Fancy yourself as a dab hand at the decks? Fire up the partner app for ‘DJ Effect’ sample mixing, plus three mood-lighting presets to get the XBoom’s illuminated core glowing in sync. UK availability is yet to be confirmed, but the XBoom 360 is listed on LG’s US store for $400.