Korg’s Volca Drum and Modular are a pair of small but perfectly formed pocket-sized synths
Good things come in small packages, as owners of Korg Volca kit will know. Now the series is growing to six strong with the introduction of Drum and Modular ($169.99 and $199.99, respectively). Drum is the third beat-creator in the line-up, but the most capable yet with a multi-layered physical modelling engine, which THONK THONK THONKS beyond the conventional by enabling you to add searing synth sounds to intricate rhythms. Modular is a tiny semi-modular analog synth, designed to be accessible. Right from the off, you can delve into prodding buttons and twiddling knobs to eke amazing noises from the thing; but full-on synth buffs will be in their element coaxing all kinds of oddball sounds through jumper-wire spaghetti. Get ready to make some noise as of next month.